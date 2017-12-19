2 charged with robbing store at Eastern Hill Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents have been charged with robbing a store at the Eastern Hills Mall.

On November 26, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the mall after receiving reports that a woman was stealing items from Bon-Ton. Officials were also told a man punched a store employee in the parking lot before the two left in a vehicle.

After receiving tips and collecting video evidence from the scene, detectives arrested Jamie Cordon, 27, and Chelsea Jeffords, 25. Both were charged with robbery — caused physical injury and grand larceny.

Cordon was additionally charged with assault.

When they were arrested, Jeffords and Cordon were already at the Erie County Holding Center for charges from Buffalo police.

