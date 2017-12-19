$20 million to be invested in upgrades, prevention after discharges in Niagara River

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million will be invested into upgrading infrastructure and preventing another sewage discharge into the Niagara River.

A number of discharges took place in the Niagara River this past Summer and Fall. Heavy rainfall inundated the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant and sent it over capacity.

Following the discharges, the Niagara Falls Water Board said it would cost millions of dollars for upgrades that would prevent overflow problems in the future.

Hochul’s announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s