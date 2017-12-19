$20 million to be invested in upgrades, prevention after discharges in Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million will be invested into upgrading infrastructure and preventing another sewage discharge into the Niagara River.

A number of discharges took place in the Niagara River this past Summer and Fall. Heavy rainfall inundated the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant and sent it over capacity.

Following the discharges, the Niagara Falls Water Board said it would cost millions of dollars for upgrades that would prevent overflow problems in the future.

Hochul’s announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.