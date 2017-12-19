Alabama deputy shot; suspect in custody

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says one of their deputies is in serious but stable condition at a hospital after being shot Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a domestic call where a female was reportedly assaulted.

They attempted to locate the suspect at a residence north of Stockton, Alabama.

When deputies approached the residence, the suspect fired and hit a deputy, according to Nexstar contributing station WKRG.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in a home in the Latham community, but was later taken into custody.

