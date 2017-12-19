Bills send trio to Pro Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three Bills players have been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl team. LeSean McCoy, Micah Hyde, and Richie Incognito will represent the Bills in Orlando at the league’s all-star game.

This will be McCoy’s sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 9 NFL seasons. The Bills running back has 1,057 yards rushing, fifth most in the NFL.

Richie Incognito has made the Pro Bowl all three season he’s been in Buffalo. This is the guards 4th overall selection to the all-star game.

It’s the first time Micah Hyde has been selected to the Pro Bowl. Hyde ranks second in the league with five interceptions.

Four Bills players were named alternates:

1st alternate- Center, Eric Wood

2nd alternate- Defensive Tackle, Kyle Williams

3rd alternate – Tight End, Charles Clay and FB Mike Tolbert

The game is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.