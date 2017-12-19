Bills send trio to Pro Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Three Bills players have been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl team. LeSean McCoy, Micah Hyde, and Richie Incognito will represent the Bills in Orlando at the league’s all-star game.

This will be McCoy’s sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 9 NFL seasons. The Bills running back has 1,057 yards rushing, fifth most in the NFL.

Richie Incognito has made the Pro Bowl all three season he’s been in Buffalo. This is the guards 4th overall selection to the all-star game.

It’s the first time Micah Hyde has been selected to the Pro Bowl. Hyde ranks second in the league with five interceptions.

Four Bills players were named alternates:

1st alternate- Center, Eric Wood
2nd alternate- Defensive Tackle, Kyle Williams
3rd alternate – Tight End, Charles Clay and FB Mike Tolbert

The game is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

