Bruins blank Sabres 3-0, hand Buffalo 3rd straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The home ice struggles continued for the Sabres on Tuesday.

Buffalo fell to 4-10-2 at Keybank Center this season following a 3-0 loss to the Bruins. The Sabres have no lost three straight games.

Following their morning skate, defenseman Marco Scandella, who has been one of the most vocal players in the locker room this season, remarked how important home ice is saying, “I think our day-to-day routine is better. We have been good and we’ve been working and competing with each other and that’s translated to games.”

It’s hard to imagine the Sabres having the second fewest home wins in the league this season, but through 34 games, that’s exactly where they sit.

After a scoreless first period, Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring skating first around Jason Pominville and using Marco Scandella as a screen in front of Robin Lehner before sniping one top shelf and over the shoulder of Lehner to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Still leading 1-0 in the third, former Sabres center Tim Schaller cleared a puck off the boards and into an empty net. David Backes added another 90 seconds later.