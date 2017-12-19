Cheektowaga Police give back to families in need through “Blue Mittens Project”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –– For the 2nd year in a row, Cheektowaga Police are giving kids in need a gift from the heart.

“Right now we have 4 families that we’re taking shopping some of them going through some personal issues and we’re just trying to help them out and put some smiles on kids faces during the holiday season,” said Cheektowaga Police Sergeant Caleb Harte.

“We lost our home November the 12th to a chimney fire. the boys bedrooms, they lost absolutely everything,” said Robyn Cross, mother.

Thanks to the Blue Mittens Project, Robyn Cross can rest assured her boys will have a Merry Christmas even though her family just faced a tough loss last month.

“We’re very grateful to be able to have this opportunity to be able to replace the things that they’ve lost,” said Cross.

The project is a collaborative effort that was made possible by Cheektowaga Police, Marketing Mayor LLC, and donated gift cards from Target. The Hope Project WNY also helped identify families who could use the help for the holiday season.

“Having the opportunity to give back is not only a special feeling for yourself but you can really change someone’s life and have a huge impact if you’re able to do that,” said Jacob Becker, Blue Mittens Project co-founder.

“I know my parents are having a hard time getting us gifts.I got an American Girl Doll set, makeup, American Girl Doll, and a backpack that has a little matching purse,” said Serenity Mcimerney.

“It’s just incredible not to have to worry about Christmas. The stress of getting them things, even things they need. It’s just a blessing,” said Gab Mcimerney, mother.

It’s a blessing for the families who need the help, but also for those who help make it happen.

“Seeing them smile, it lifts my heart up and it really just makes this day, it makes it one of my favorite days of the year,” said Sergeant Harte.