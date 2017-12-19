Cheektowaga Police give back to families in need through “Blue Mittens Project”

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –– For the 2nd year in a row, Cheektowaga Police are giving kids in need a gift from the heart.

“Right now we have 4 families that we’re taking shopping some of them going through some personal issues and we’re just trying to help them out and put some smiles on kids faces during the holiday season,” said Cheektowaga Police Sergeant Caleb Harte.

“We lost our home November the 12th to a chimney fire. the boys bedrooms, they lost absolutely everything,” said Robyn Cross, mother.

Thanks to the Blue Mittens Project, Robyn Cross can rest assured her boys will have a Merry Christmas even though her family just faced a tough loss last month.

“We’re very grateful to be able to have this opportunity to be able to replace the things that they’ve lost,” said Cross.

The project is a collaborative effort that was made possible by Cheektowaga Police, Marketing Mayor LLC, and donated gift cards from Target. The Hope Project WNY also helped identify families who could use the help for the holiday season.

“Having the opportunity to give back is not only a special feeling for yourself but you can really change someone’s life and have a huge impact if you’re able to do that,” said Jacob Becker, Blue Mittens Project co-founder.

“I know my parents are having a hard time getting us gifts.I got an American Girl Doll set, makeup, American Girl Doll, and a backpack that has a little matching purse,” said Serenity Mcimerney.

“It’s just incredible not to have to worry about Christmas. The stress of getting them things, even things they need. It’s just a blessing,” said Gab Mcimerney, mother.

It’s a blessing for the families who need the help, but also for those who help make it happen.

“Seeing them smile, it lifts my heart up and it really just makes this day, it makes it one of my favorite days of the year,” said Sergeant Harte.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s