Clark returns for Bulls who fall short to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas came early for the UB basketball team when they learned Missouri transfer Wes Clark was ruled academically eligible for the Bulls game against Syracuse.

Clark, who found out the news at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, was driven to the Carrier Dome by a member of the UB academic support staff and started the game, finishing with 15 points.

Buffalo was a threat all night long to Syracuse, at one point leading the Orange by a point with 3:16 remaining. Syracuse hit free throws down the stretch en route to a 81-74 victory.

It was a slow start for Buffalo, who went 4-for-14 from the three in the first half while trying to figure out the Syracuse zone defense. They trailed by nine at the break before mounting the comeback.

The addition of Clark shook up the Bulls line up, moving Nick Perkins to the bench. The demotion didn’t seem to rattle the junior, who led the Bulls with 18 points.

The Bulls fall to 7-4 with the loss and travel to Texas A&M on Thursday while Syracuse gets set for another Big 4 visit from St. Bonaventure on Friday.