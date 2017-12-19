Eastern Niagara Hospital and Kaleida Health to join forces

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — At one point the future of the Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport was in jeopardy due to financial trouble. Now thanks to a new relationship between the hospital and Kaleida Health, Eastern Niagara should be a part of the community for years to come.

Under the new proposal, the Lockport hospital would operate through a new model and Kaleida Health would become the active parent of the hospital.

This is not a merger, but the two health systems will work together to develop a plan for healthcare needs of the eastern Niagara County community.

Eastern Niagara will be able to better coordinate care and patients in this area will have access to care at places like the Gates Vascular Institute, Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Plans to build a new $8.2 million emergency department at the Eastern Niagara hospital will also move forward with the help of Kaleida. Officials say this partnership is a win for the Niagara County community.

“I think the news here today can give the community some comfort and reassurance that we’re here to stay that’s number one. Number two is the connection back to our system so a seamless connection, so if anyone needs to be seen for a higher level of care we have all those programs,” said Jody Lomeo, Kaleida Health President and CEO.

The relationship with Kaleida Health also includes sites in Newfane, ENH Ambulatory Care Center/Lockport Imaging Center and the Western New York Occupational Health Center.

With the partnership will come a change in leadership at the hospital. That search will begin within the next 30 days.

The New York State Department of Health still needs to approve the new relationship. That process is expected to take about 6 months.