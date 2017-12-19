Evans man charged with Thanksgiving morning arson

By Published:

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Evans Police Department has finished their investigation into the recent arson on Wellington Dr. in Derby.

During Thanksgiving morning, officials received a number of calls for suspicious fires and vehicle break-ins.

Town of Evans police and the Erie County Sheriff’s office worked together and eventually arrested 29-year-old Evans resident Karl Trembath.

He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Trembath was arraigned in Town of Evans Justice Court on Monday.

