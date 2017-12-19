Hamburg Town Board approves hamburger water tower

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg claims to be the birthplace of the hamburger and the town board just approved a project that could pave the way for the town to show off their claim to fame.

If you take a drive down Howard Road in Hamburg you will notice an ordinary water tower, but for the past several months, a town resident has been petitioning to transform it.

Chris Hannotte Luly wants to transform the water tower to look like a hamburger.

Monday the town board approved Luly to begin raising money for the project. Luly says taxpayers will not need to pay for the paint job, it will be done entirely by fundraising.

The petition has already received more than 2,000 signatures in support of the project.

Although many neighbors are in support of the proposal, some say they are not completely thrilled to see a hamburger in their backyard.

“I think it’s kind of silly actually, when you travel out of Georgia you see peaches all over the place and I don’t like that either, i’d just like to see it painted, maybe a little darker green, maybe camouflage,” said John Langfelder, Hamburg resident who lives in front of the tower.

Town officials told News 4 the board gave approval to start fundraising, but they did not approve a final design for the tower.