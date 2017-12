NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 300 properties will be on the auction block Tuesday in Niagara Falls.

The city will be holding its Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. This will include single and multi-family homes, commercial buildings, vacant lots and acres of land.

It is happening at the Banquet and Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m.