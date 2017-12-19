New Era Field transforms into outdoor ice rink for upcoming hockey tournament

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a little over a week, hockey will soon be played at New Era Field, not hockey.

Crews are busy transforming the stadium into an outdoor ice rink.

Next Friday, December 29, the United States and Canada will face off in the World Junior Hockey Championship at the stadium.

It will be the second time the tournament has been held in Buffalo, but it’s the first time ever the tournament will be held outdoors.

“It’s something different, you skate indoor in arenas all the time, but here’s an opportunity to skate for your country against a rival country in hockey, outside at New Era Field, said HarborCenter GM, Mike Gilbert.

After Sunday’s Bills game, crews started work on the 20,000 square foot ice rink. Thirty miles of plastic tubing has been laid down, chillers will be connected to run coolant through, water will be sprayed to build ice and by the end of the week the field will be ready for hockey.

“Most people who are into hockey or just like to skate at some point in time in their childhood skated outside. Whether you play or you’re an adult, everybody gets pretty excited,” said GIlbert.

The tournament is expected to bring in $7 million to the local economy. More than 8,000 hotel rooms are already booked.

However, officials say ticket sales are down, partly due to the lack in sales from Canadians.

“Tickets so far is not as robust as it was back in 2011, we have seen an uptick in the last seven days, we hope that trend continues. The break down then was about 65 percent Canadian, 30 percent US, it’s pretty much flipped now, 60, 65 US, the other part Canada,” said Gilbert.

So far, more than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the outdoor game, about 17,000 tickets are still on sale.

