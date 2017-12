ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new state law, taking effect Tuesday, could help save a child’s life when they’re riding the school bus.

The measure allows all bus drivers to administer an epinephrine auto-injector, like an EpiPen, in emergency situations.

Before this, only drivers who were employed by school districts and other educational institutions were allowed to administer life-saving injections.

Those who worked for agencies contracted out by a school district were not authorized.