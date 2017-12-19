NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls High School will be open on Wednesday following a water main break.

The water main break happened on Friday, closing school on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to closing school, the break also caused low water pressure throughout the city.

The Niagara Falls City School District’s Community Relations Director, Judie Glaser, said “The District thanks families, students, and staff for its patience.”

