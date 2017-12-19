NY State Trooper hit by vehicle

COMMACK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Trooper sustained a traumatic head injury when he was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened Monday along a dangerous curve on a busy Long Island parkway. Trooper Joseph Gallagher, 35, was helping a stranded motorist at the time.

As he was putting out flares to warn oncoming traffic, a vehicle came around a corner and hit him.

Investigators believe this was an accident.

Gallagher has been a member of the New York State Police since 2014.

He is in serious condition at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.