TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man is facing serious charges after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Albion resident Nicholas Preston, 22, after a two-week investigation in the Town of Ridgeway.

Preston was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment, Preston was jailed in Orleans County on $2,500 bail.