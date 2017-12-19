Police: Officer under investigation for sex with minor commits suicide during traffic stop

By Published: Updated:

(Video: KPIX)

RICHMOND, Calif. (WIVB) — According to CBS contributors in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco police say a city police officer killed himself after a traffic stop.

Law enforcement sources told KPIX that the officer was under investigation for sex with a minor in Las Vegas.

On Monday, a police officer in Richmond stopped the man’s vehicle before hearing a gunshot and calling for help, KPIX says.

The officer has not been identified by San Francisco police, but KPIX confirmed that the car is registered to Antonio Cacatian.

The matter is under investigation by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s