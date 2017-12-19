Police: Officer under investigation for sex with minor commits suicide during traffic stop

(Video: KPIX)

RICHMOND, Calif. (WIVB) — According to CBS contributors in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco police say a city police officer killed himself after a traffic stop.

Law enforcement sources told KPIX that the officer was under investigation for sex with a minor in Las Vegas.

On Monday, a police officer in Richmond stopped the man’s vehicle before hearing a gunshot and calling for help, KPIX says.

The officer has not been identified by San Francisco police, but KPIX confirmed that the car is registered to Antonio Cacatian.

The matter is under investigation by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office.