Postal workers putting in overtime for busiest shipping week of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week is by far the busiest shipping and mailing week of the whole year. There are dozens of bins filled with thousands of packages, employees have been working around the clock to make sure packages get scanned and under the tree in time for Christmas.

“We started coming in at midnight, there’s one girl who comes in at 10,” said Peachy Zak, U.S. Postal Service Lead Sales Clerk.

U.S. Postal Service employees like Peachy Zak are putting in a lot of overtime this week.

“There’s a large large volume, we’ve never get it out if we did not come in at such an early time,” said Zak.

“Coming in earlier, staying a little bit later just anything to get the job done,” said Anthony Meindl, U.S. Postal Service Carrier.

“Amazon dropped double what they normally drop on both shipments today. So people are ordering, they’re waiting until the last minute also,” said Zak.

There’s only one week left until Christmas and mailing deadlines are coming up fast if you want your package to make it in time for the holiday.

“You really need to push the priority and as this week progresses to Wednesday on, you’re looking at express mail unfortunately it is a little more expensive but we will guarantee you the next day on that delivery,” said Zak.

The sooner you can make it to the post office this week, the better.

“I’m here nice and early so I don’t have to wait in long lines,” said Bob Johnson of Cheektowaga.

For more information about holiday shipping deadlines, go to this link: http://wivb.com/2017/12/17/postal-service-holiday-shipping-tips-and-deadlines-for-christmas/