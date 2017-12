(WIVB) — If you’re looking for a present for the person who has everything, you might want to add this pair of shoes to your list of things to buy.

“The Secret Shoe” from Oliver Sweeney has several gadgets inside the soles, like a miniature phone, pocket knife and a spy camera.

The designer says it is not a gimmick, and claims the shoes are comfortable and well-designed for everyday wear.

You’ll have to pay up if you want a pair, as they cost almost $2,700.

