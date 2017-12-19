Wi-Fi hotspots to be added on Jefferson Ave.

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the city of Buffalo expands its free Wi-Fi network, there will soon be hotspot access points on Jefferson Ave. between E. Ferry and E. Utica streets.

The service is called “JEFFREE Wi-Fi.”

The city teamed up with Blue Wireless for the project.

Leaders say it’s important to make sure people living in the area have access to the Internet.

Blue Wireless President and CEO Brian Gelfand says “Internet broadband connectivity is a communication tool. It is a way to learn. It is a way to start a business, to do your homework, to get a job and it’s essential.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the Wi-Fi will be ready to use sometime next month.

