18-year-old killed in Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in Buffalo Tuesday night.

Buffalo police say they responded to the 200 block of French St. just before 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, a Jeep Cherokee was headed east on the street, when it passed a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

The Jeep then hit a number of trees before coming to a rest several hundred feet away. Police say the Jeep may have been going fast before the crash happened.

Although the driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the 18-year-old Jeep driver was pronounced dead at ECMC.

The Jeep driver’s four passengers, ages 15-19, were also taken to the hospital. Three of them have been released, but one remains there with non-life threatening injuries, as of Wednesday morning.

All who were involved in the crash are from Buffalo.

Police are still investigating the crash.

