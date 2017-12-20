Advocates call on Gov. Cuomo to “be fair to direct care”

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Advocates for direct care workers have issued a rowdy rally cry, telling state lawmakers to “be fair to direct care.”

Direct care workers take care of people with special needs. A rally was held on Tuesday at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Advocates want Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature to speed up the process for direct care professionals to receive wages agreed on in the state budget by 2020.

Organizers say too many people are leaving the field.

Kevin Horrigan, who is with People Inc., said “We are still are experiencing a high turnover rate of up to 25 percent. They’re leaving positions when they can go to like Target, Walmart or restaurants and make like $15/ hour.”

Organizers say raising the minimum wage in New York helps, but it is not enough.

Similar rallies were also held around the state on Tuesday.

