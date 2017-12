Related Coverage Law named for puppy set on fire passes State Senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A terrier who survived being set on fire by two Buffalo men five years ago has a new “leash” on life.

Phoenix the Jack Russell terrier suffered third degree burns over most of his body in Oct. 2012 when he was only three months old.

Now, he’s helping others- Phoenix is a therapy dog, visiting patients at Children’s and Sisters’ hospitals.

His story inspired “Phoenix’s law” which includes tougher penalties for people convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals.