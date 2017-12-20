Bills prepare for Pats with playoffs in their sights

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott discussed his team’s upcoming game against the New England Patriots with reporters Wednesday morning.

McDermott discussed injuries, saying cornerback EJ Gaines will not practice today and is day-to-day. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), wide receiver Andre Holmes (neck), tight end Nick O’Leary (back) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) will also not practice on Wednesday. Good news for the team, safey Colt Anderson will return to practice today returning from a broken forearm.

McDermott congratulated running back LeSean McCoy, safety Micah Hyde, and guard Richie Incognito on their selection to the Pro Bowl, saying “it’s a great honor and it’s also a team honor and team award”.

The coach was asked about changing the defense to try to take Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski out of the game.

“If you do that, doesn’t that open up for their other weapons to take over?” he said. “He’s (Gronkowski) as good as they come at the tight end position, as good as there’s been on the field that I’ve been around in my 20 some years in the NFL. You saw the results of the game the other day, so, we’ve got to play sound, whatever we do, it has to be sound. And sometimes when you try to do things outside of your wheel house, to take a certain guy away, you risk at times becoming unsound, so, that’s a delicate balance every week”.

In regards to if he thinks his team will be looking for revenge on Gronkowski after his late hit on cornerback Tre’ White in the last meeting, coach McDermott said, “Any time spent talking about retaliation is wasted time and getting in our way of being a better football team.”

When asked about rookie cornerback Tre’ White, McDermott had high praise and felt he should be in consideration for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

McDermott, who came from the Carolina Panthers organization, was asked about the situation with the team and owner Jerry Richardson, who has announced plans to sell the team after allegations of workplace misconduct. He said, “I’m aware of the situation and those allegations and it’s unfortunate, very unfortunate, and I wish the best really for everyone involved. That’s how I really feel about it.”

McDermott talked about how the veteran leadership on the team has been important to him. He mentioned Richie Incognito, Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander and Stephen Hauschka. He said they all make a difference on the field every Sunday, but it’s what they do from Monday to Saturday that makes a difference.

“Those are tough situations. That said, I think the rule is clear, I’m not going to get into the rule right now, but there are some tough situations that come up, whether it’s this rule or other rules, but the fact remains, the rule is the rule and that’s what we have to abide by,” said McDermott about the reversed TD call in Sunday’s Patriots-Steelers game.