BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the first block of Castle Pl.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m.

The victim, who was taken to ECMC, was only identified as a 46-year-old Buffalo resident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.