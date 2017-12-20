Buffalo woman pleads guilty to collecting food stamps, Medicaid benefits while employed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to welfare fraud for collecting food stamps while working as a caregiver for an elderly West Seneca woman.

Michelle Dudek, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third degree welfare fraud in Erie County Court.

Dudek admitted to lying on her Dept. of Social Services application and re-certification applications, stating that she had no income while she was being paid as a caregiver for a 105-year-old woman.

It’s alleged that Dudek collected $21,616.58 in SNAP and Medicaid benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

She faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 28.