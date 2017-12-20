Cheektowaga man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography.

Raymond Crum, 63, of Cheektowaga, will also face lifetime supervised release when he is released from prison.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Crum victimized three underage victims- two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old- who he met online. Crum and the victims engaged in sexually explicit communications, during which the victims sent him sexually explicit images.

Crum was aware that the victims were minors when he received the images.

A search warrant was executed at Crum’s residence in Aug. 2015 and officers seized two computers and a tablet. A forensic examination revealed images of child pornography and images and videos of the three minor victims and contained communications between the defendant and victims.

Crum possessed about 97 images and 34 videos of child pornography in total.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s