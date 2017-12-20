Cheektowaga man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography.

Raymond Crum, 63, of Cheektowaga, will also face lifetime supervised release when he is released from prison.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Crum victimized three underage victims- two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old- who he met online. Crum and the victims engaged in sexually explicit communications, during which the victims sent him sexually explicit images.

Crum was aware that the victims were minors when he received the images.

A search warrant was executed at Crum’s residence in Aug. 2015 and officers seized two computers and a tablet. A forensic examination revealed images of child pornography and images and videos of the three minor victims and contained communications between the defendant and victims.

Crum possessed about 97 images and 34 videos of child pornography in total.