Cheektowaga Police surprise 6 year-old boy with gifts after tragedy strikes

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For a brief moment, 6 year-old Emetrious Harless got to be a kid again.

He tore through a tote full of Christmas presents given to him by the Cheektowaga Police Department Wednesday.

Harless was one of eight kids selected for the department’s Blue Mittens Project. It was started late last year and allows kids who are less fortunate to shop with cops for Christmas gifts to make sure their Christmas is bright.

Harless’ mother nominated Emetrious for the program.

But, Harless wasn’t able to attend the shop event on Monday.

Friday, he found his mother, 39 year-old Angel Harless having a seizure at their Cheektowaga home.

“He’s so brave, he called, he called 911,” said his older sister, Crystal Moye.

Harless fell into a coma at Mercy Hospital and was taken off of life support on Monday.

“We didn’t know, we didn’t know, we weren’t prepared for this,” said Moye.

“As soon as we heard that while we were shopping, we were heartbroken,” said Sgt. Caleb Harte, Cheektowaga Police Department.

Wednesday, police officers surprised Emetrious at his school with some of his favorite toys.

Moye told News 4 her mother would’ve wanted to be there.

“She was so excited about this, she was so excited. I’m happy to see him, he got some time to be happy about something,” said Moye.

The officers even took Emetrious for a spin in the police cruiser, giving him the reigns to sound the siren.

It was a special moment for the officers and the family and they say they could still feel their mother’s presence.

“She’s still here, she is, she’s still here,” said Moye.