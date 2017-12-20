Deadly Mexican bus crash caused by negligence

(AP) – A Mexican state prosecutor says a preliminary investigation shows the bus crash that killed 11 foreign tourists and their guide was caused by the driver’s negligence and possible speeding.

Quintana Roo state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen says the driver tried to bring the bus back onto the narrow roadway, but caused it to flip, striking a tree and other vegetation along the roadside.

The driver, who was among 20 people injured in the accident, was in custody.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says it will not be providing additional information about its passengers involved in Tuesday’s bus crash in Mexico.

Company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez says in an email, “Out of respect for the privacy of the families involved, we will not be providing any additional details on their condition or location. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

Martinez did not answer questions about the ships’ itineraries or whether any services or schedule changes were being provided to other passengers on the two cruise ships.

A convoy of buses was carrying cruise ship passengers from the port in Mahahual to Mayan ruins when it ran off a narrow highway and flipped over Tuesday morning. Mexican officials said Wednesday eight Americans, two Swedes and one Canadian were killed in the crash. Twenty passengers were injured.