Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer posing as sheriff’s deputy

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies after a Collins woman received a phone call from an individual falsely identifying himself as an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the imposter attempted to meet her so she could complete paperwork due to a missed court date and a bench warrant. The caller requested she call back from a mobile device so that he could track her phone.

The woman initially agreed to meet the individual at the Sheriff’s Office’s North Collins substation, but became suspicious and dialed 911.

A deputy met with the woman and called the number the imposter left. He briefly spoke with a male subject, who hung up each time.

The incident has been turned over to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends hanging up if you get a similar call.   Individuals can call 716-858-2903 to verify a Sheriff’s Office representative needs to meet with them

Citizens are also invited to utilize the public space at Sheriff’s substations when finalizing online transactions or meeting unfamiliar individuals.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s