Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer posing as sheriff’s deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies after a Collins woman received a phone call from an individual falsely identifying himself as an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the imposter attempted to meet her so she could complete paperwork due to a missed court date and a bench warrant. The caller requested she call back from a mobile device so that he could track her phone.

The woman initially agreed to meet the individual at the Sheriff’s Office’s North Collins substation, but became suspicious and dialed 911.

A deputy met with the woman and called the number the imposter left. He briefly spoke with a male subject, who hung up each time.

The incident has been turned over to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends hanging up if you get a similar call. Individuals can call 716-858-2903 to verify a Sheriff’s Office representative needs to meet with them

Citizens are also invited to utilize the public space at Sheriff’s substations when finalizing online transactions or meeting unfamiliar individuals.