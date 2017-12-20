Franken to leave Senate on January 2

CNN Published:
Al Franken
In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington (CNN) – Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who announced plans earlier this month to resign his seat, will leave the Senate on January 2, his office said.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will join the Senate the following day.
“When I leave the Senate in a few weeks,” Franken said during a speech on the Senate floor, “I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist.”
 Until Wednesday afternoon, Franken had not given a specific date for when he will resign.
The senator said he has learned a lot over the last eight and half years in his position and gained new perspective on issues and how decisions are made in Washington. Franken added he will continue to give a series of speeches before he leaves.
“Before I go, I want to spend some time sharing what I have learned in a series of speeches focusing on the challenges I came to Washington to address, the challenges that my colleagues will continue to wrestle with, challenges that will determine not just what kind of political landscape we leave for the next generation of senators but what kind of country we leave for the next generation of Americans,” he said.
Following his announcement that he would resign from Congress, two Democratic senators said that Franken should not have stepped down before the Senate Ethics
Committee had completed its investigation into the Minnesota Democrat. However, many of the Democratic senators who had previously called on Franken to resign said earlier this week that they stood by those calls and had not changed their mind.
Franken has been accused by multiple women of touching them inappropriately. Franken apologized for some of the accusations but in his resignation speech said that his response to those women’s accounts “gave some people the false impression that I was admitting to doing things that in fact I haven’t done.”
“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true,” he said on the Senate floor December 7. “Others I remember very differently.”
A special election will be held in Minnesota to permanently fill the seat timed to next year’s midterm elections in November. Smith has said she’ll run for that position.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s