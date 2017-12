BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 2018 is right around the corner!

The New Year’s Eve ball drop in Buffalo will be bigger and better than ever this year, with more lights, more live music, fireworks, and a new laser light show.

The party starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Electric Tower, 535 Washington St.

A pre-party starts at 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.

The City of Buffalo is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Buffalo Ball Drop this year.