NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s hometown band will perform at the 2018 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Citi Field.

The Goo Goo Dolls will give a headline performance at the event, which will feature the Buffalo Sabres vs. the New York Rangers on New Years’ Day.

