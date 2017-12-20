Hamburg Police looking for missing 16-year-old

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police are looking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Pike, 16, walked away from her home Tuesday night and has not returned.

Hannah is described as 5’3″, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter jacket, a maroon sweatshirt, and light brown boots.

Anyone who has seen Hannah or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Town of Hamburg Police at (716) 648-5111 x0.

 

 

