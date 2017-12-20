Hospital dealing with issues as contractor is selected to fix Niagara Falls water main

A contractor has been picked to fix the water main break on 47th St. in Niagara Falls. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is one of the places dealing with low water pressure. On some of the floors, patients are having trouble flushing toilets!

It’s the fifth day of low water pressure in the hospital, according to administrators, who are getting fed up waiting for a fix.

“I feel like an ocean liner out at sea with a water shortage,” said hospital president and CEO Joe Ruffolo. “Obviously you can sense frustration that not only I’m feeling, but the 1,200 people that work here.”

It’s been an issue since a 36-inch water main break occurred late Friday night. As part of the solution, Ruffolo has instituted what he calls a “water brigade”.

“They’re carrying buckets of water to various areas that were negatively impacted so that we have a mechanism in place to flush toilets with pouring water down the toilet bowl,” he said.

In all, Ruffolo says two acute patient care floors, two behavior health patient floors, and two nursing home floors are affected. That covers about 145 patients. JoAnne Pellegrino is part of the team making sure they’re comfortable.

The Chief Nursing Officer has spent the week constantly going from floor to floor checking on her staff.

She has an understanding attitude about it: “Especially in the nursing practice, we’re accustomed to things not going according to plan.”

The hospital brought in a contractor Wednesday to find short term solutions, while they’re hoping the Niagara Falls Water Board can provide a permanent fix soon.

“I would have hoped there would have been an emergency disaster plan that could have been activated sooner,” said Ruffolo.

Exactly when work begins on the water main will depend on when the parts come in, according to water board officials.