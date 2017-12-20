JUDGE: Past conviction renders Lackawanna city councilman-elect ineligible for office

NEWS 4 STAFF Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lackawanna City Council member Mohamed Albanna was elected in November- but a State Supreme Court justice ruled Wednesday that he is ineligible to take the seat.

Albanna won the First Ward seat on the city’s council, but Lackawanna mayor Geoffrey Szymanski has been arguing since that Albanna is not eligible for the seat due to a prior felony conviction.

Albanna was convicted 11 years ago in federal court to a five-year prison term for operating an unlicensed money transfer business. According to the city charter, a person convicted of a crime is not eligible to assume or continue in “any city office, position, or employment”.

The judge said that’s what informed her Wednesday decision, ruling Albanna ineligible to take office at the start of the year.

Albanna will appeal the decision. If the appeal is expedited and granted, he would be able to take office. If denied, the city council will have to appoint a new member to take his spot. That person would need to be registered to the same party as Albanna- the Democratic party- and from the First Ward.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s