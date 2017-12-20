LeSean McCoy hosts “Christmas for Kids Celebration”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy got in the holiday spirit by giving some local kids an early Christmas present.

McCoy hosted the “Christmas for Kids Celebration” at the William St. YMCA in Buffalo.

More than 300 kids got to enjoy food, music and toy giveaways.

They also got to spend some quality time with McCoy, and Santa Claus too.

“It means a lot to them, but it means a lot more to me just to see the excitement of the kids,” McCoy said. “I’ve been in their shoes before. I’ve been a fan of different athletes. I want to be the right role model.”

The YMCA Buffalo-Niagara and Shades of Greatness, the LeSean McCoy Foundation worked together to put on Tuesday night’s event.