LeSean McCoy hosts “Christmas for Kids Celebration”

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy got in the holiday spirit by giving some local kids an early Christmas present.

McCoy hosted the “Christmas for Kids Celebration” at the William St. YMCA in Buffalo.

More than 300 kids got to enjoy food, music and toy giveaways.

They also got to spend some quality time with McCoy, and Santa Claus too.

“It means a lot to them, but it means a lot more to me just to see the excitement of the kids,” McCoy said. “I’ve been in their shoes before. I’ve been a fan of different athletes. I want to be the right role model.”

The YMCA Buffalo-Niagara and Shades of Greatness, the LeSean McCoy Foundation worked together to put on Tuesday night’s event.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s