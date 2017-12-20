Local hospitals gear up for flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Flu season has officially begun and hospitals are following protocol to keep patients and visitors safe.

Infectious disease consultant at Mercy Hospital, Dr. Adel Sulaiman, said the most effective way to prevent the spread of the flu is to get vaccinated. Even though flu season has already begun, Sulaiman said it’s never too late to get the flu shot.

For those with weaker immune system, extra protection may be available.

“For people who are immune compromised they should also ask their doctors if they can get the double dose vaccine, which may be more helpful for people who are older and people who are immune suppressed. A lot of times it comes in one shot that’s double the dose, if not they’ll just do twice the amount,” Sulaiman told News 4.

Every hospital has flu protocol, but some in New York are taking extra steps already this season.

In Albany, local hospitals are not allowing visitors younger than 12 or visitors with a cough, sore throat, or fever to enter the hospital. Also, patients are only allowed two visitors maximum.

Mercy Hospital hasn’t experienced any major causes for concern so far this season.

