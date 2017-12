(CNN) – McDonald’s is introducing the McVegan burger…in Finland, anyway.

In a trial run, the chain is offering a meatless, soy patty on a quarter-pounder bun in five restaurants around the city of Tampere.

The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.

McDonald’s says customer feedback will determine whether the McVegan burger goes forward.

This story was originally posted by CNN.