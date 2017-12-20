Medina’s Jalin Cooper officially signs with Toldeo Rockets

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He committed in June and officially signed the dotted line Wednesday — Jalin Cooper is heading to Toledo to continue his football career.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One of the premiere wide receivers in Western New York, Cooper finished with 967 receiving yards and another 922 on the ground for the Mustangs.  He combined to score 27 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This season the Rockets rank 6th in the country in total offense and also averaged more than 39 points per game.  With an 11-2 record and as Mid-American Conferee Champs, Toledo will play Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 23.

“I’m excited about the offense and I think I’d be a great for it,” Cooper said. “I picked Toledo because it’s a football school first and it has a great reputation. they just won the MAC Championships so that’s a plus and when I went there the four or five times I did, I felt at home.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s