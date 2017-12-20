Medina’s Jalin Cooper officially signs with Toldeo Rockets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He committed in June and officially signed the dotted line Wednesday — Jalin Cooper is heading to Toledo to continue his football career.

Congrats to @jalin_cooper on officially signing with @ToledoFB! One of the best on and off the field in WNY! @MedinaSports @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/NrOsPLN56v — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) December 20, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One of the premiere wide receivers in Western New York, Cooper finished with 967 receiving yards and another 922 on the ground for the Mustangs. He combined to score 27 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This season the Rockets rank 6th in the country in total offense and also averaged more than 39 points per game. With an 11-2 record and as Mid-American Conferee Champs, Toledo will play Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 23.

“I’m excited about the offense and I think I’d be a great for it,” Cooper said. “I picked Toledo because it’s a football school first and it has a great reputation. they just won the MAC Championships so that’s a plus and when I went there the four or five times I did, I felt at home.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js