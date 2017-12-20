M&T appoints new CEO and chairman following CEO and chairman Bob Wilmer’s unexpected death

Related Coverage Reaction to M&T Chairman and CEO Bob Wilmers death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – M&T Bank Corporation has appointed a new Chairman and CEO after its longtime Chairman and CEO, Robert G. Wilmers, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Rene F. Jones has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M&T and its principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, as well as elected to the Board of Directors of both M&T and M&T Bank.

M&T also named Richard S. Gold President and Chief Operating Officer of M&T and M&T Bank on Wednesday. Gold was also elected to the Board of Directors of both M&T and M&T Bank.

Jones, 53, joined M&T in 1992 and was appointed to the Management Committee in 2005. He served as M&T’s Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2016. He received a Bachelor of Science in Management Science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance, Organization and Markets from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business.

Gold, 57, began his career with M&T Bank in 1989 and has held numerous managerial positions in retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage and business banking. In 2007, he was appointed to the Management Committee, and in 2014, he was named Vice Chairman and took on the role of Chief Risk Officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) from Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from New York University Stern School of Business.