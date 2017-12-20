M&T appoints new CEO and chairman following CEO and chairman Bob Wilmer’s unexpected death

By Published:
René F. Jones, Chairman and CEO, M&T Bank (PRNewsfoto/M&T Bank Corporation)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – M&T Bank Corporation has appointed a new Chairman and CEO after its longtime Chairman and CEO, Robert G. Wilmers, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Rene F. Jones has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M&T and its principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, as well as elected to the Board of Directors of both M&T and M&T Bank.

M&T also named Richard S. Gold President and Chief Operating Officer of M&T and M&T Bank on Wednesday. Gold was also elected to the Board of Directors of both M&T and M&T Bank.

Richard S. Gold, President and COO, M&T Bank (PRNewsfoto/M&T Bank Corporation)

 

Jones, 53, joined M&T in 1992 and was appointed to the Management Committee in 2005. He served as M&T’s Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2016. He received a Bachelor of Science in Management Science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance, Organization and Markets from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business.

Gold, 57, began his career with M&T Bank in 1989 and has held numerous managerial positions in retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage and business banking. In 2007, he was appointed to the Management Committee, and in 2014, he was named Vice Chairman and took on the role of Chief Risk Officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) from Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from New York University Stern School of Business.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s