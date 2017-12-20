New York State Education Department considering a more flexible school calendar

“I think that works out best for the students,” said Marc McDade, a father of a first grader.

As a parent, McDade says an update to the school calendar is much needed. Under state law, public school must have 180 days a year, with a mandatory number of instruction hours each day.

If they don’t comply, they risk losing state aid. Meaning snow days for districts – are not always something to cheer about.

“Gananda for example, we had 5 days where we had to cancel school last year. That caused us to add some time back into our school year so we could meet our 180 day requirement,” said Gananda’s Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy.

Schools have long complained about the lack of flexibility in the school calendar. Now, education leaders are listening. Under a new proposal, the school calendar would be measured in total instruction hours per year. With this proposed regulation, students in full day kindergarten through 6th grade need 900 hours and students 7th-12th grade need 990.

“The biggest change for us is there are going to be more half days or more opportunities to let staff out so they can work more on their professional development,” explained Van Scoy.

Gananda’s Superintendent adds this will also meet the needs of parents: giving more or better options for parent teacher conferences. This “flexibility” also caters to individual districts– like the Rochester City School District.

“Clearly, having kids in a “box” isn’t what is needed these days,” said Carlos Garcia, a spokesman for RCSD.

Garcia says this proposal would allow flexible scheduling including classes being spaced throughout the day – like college. Giving students options and potentially more time – not mandated by a school bell.

“They need that down time to just be kids,” added McDade.

This proposal is not set in stone just yet. It will be taken to the Board of Regents in March. If they approve it, the proposed amendment will become effective on March 28th, 2018.

The state is also looking at a school year that could start before September 1st. Right now, state law says no public school can start before that date, but state officials are looking to change that in the upcoming legislative session.

