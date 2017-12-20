Niagara Falls man facing charges related to 2 homicides

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing charges related to two separate homicides.

In the middle of October, Niagara Falls police say Charles Walker Jr., 24, drove Denzel Lewis, to and from the scene of a murder.

Lewis was charged with murder after the death of Lerowne Harris on 19th St. Walker was accused of hindering prosecution — a felony charge.

On Tuesday, Walker was arraigned after being indicted on charges stemming from another homicide. He was accused of murdering Ladre Walker on Highland Ave. earlier this month.

In addition to the murder charge, he was also accused of criminal possession of a weapon.

Although they shared a last name, Charles and Ladre were not related.

Walker has been in custody at the Niagara County Jail since he was arrested on December 12. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases.

Walker will be back in court on February 13. His bail was set at $400,000.