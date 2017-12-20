Peace Bridge will not charge tolls on Christmas Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Peace Bridge won’t charge tolls on Dec. 25, in celebration of Christmas Day.
The free period will be in effect for 24 hours, starting at 12 a.m. Dec. 25.
