ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The driver of a semi-truck was charged with DWI and other charges earlier this month in Attica after police said he was seen driving erratically.

Robert Cummings, 49, of Attica, had a BAC of .21 percent- almost three times the legal limit- when he was stopped on Market Street.

He’s set to appear in court next month.