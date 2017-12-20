Sabres assign Alex Nylander to Sweden for WJC

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres will have one more prospect suiting up in Buffalo when the puck drops on the the World Junior Classic.  On Wednesday, the team announced Alex Nylander would play for his home country, Sweden.

“This is a tremendous chance for Alex to play for his country at the upcoming tournament,” said Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill in a statement. “The World Junior Championship is a prestigious and challenging tournament that we are so excited to be hosting here in Buffalo. This opportunity will provide another important step in Alex’s development.”

After suffering a lower body injury during the Prospects Challenge over the summer, Nylander was unable to participate in training camp or in Rochester and returned to action in mid-November. He has six points in 14 games.

