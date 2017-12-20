Tonawanda man charged with illegally watching female acquaintance

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has been charged with unlawful surveillance after police say he gained access to a female acquaintance’s security cameras and secretly watched her movements for the past four months.

Justin J. Bleich, 33, of Kerr Avenue, was charged with second degree unlawful surveillance by City of Tonawanda Police.

According to police reports, Bleich obtained the victim’s passcode to her cameras and used them to view her movements over a period of four months through an app on his phone. The victim had numerous cameras at her residence.

Bleich is due in court Jan. 16.

