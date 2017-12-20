Woman arrested for disorderly conduct at Akron school function

News 4 Staff Published:

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Town of Niagara woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she became uncooperative with law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Akron High School Tuesday around 8 p.m. to assist Akron Police with a highly intoxicated woman who was attempting to get into her vehicle and leave the parking lot.

The woman, Tammy Criswell, 48, of Niagara, then became uncooperative and argumentative, yelling obscenities at law enforcement officers, sheriff’s reports say.

Criswell ignored police commands and was taken into custody.

While being placed in custody, Criswell repeatedly pulled away from the deputy and resisted. She was placed in the back of a patrol car where she attempted to kick the vehicle’s rear window out.

Criswell was eventually released to a family member with appearance tickets. She has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

 

 

