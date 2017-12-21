13,350 coats distributed during 22nd annual Coats 4 Kids

By Published:

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A record 13,350 winter clothing items were distributed during Colvin Cleaners’ 22nd annual Coats 4 Kids campaign.

Clothes included coats, hats, gloves and scarves for local children who needed them.

This year’s new record beat last year’s distribution record of 5,350 coats.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to the generosity of Western New Yorkers who donated so many coats, hats, gloves and scarves this year, especially when our donations were so low at the start of this campaign because of the unusually warm fall,” Colvin Cleaners President and CEO Paul Billoni said. “We also saw an unprecedented need in winter coats from so many places in our community. It has been so gratifying to provide them with coats for our severe winter months.”

Since the start of the program, nearly 95,000 coats have been distributed through Coats 4 Kids.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s