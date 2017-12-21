13,350 coats distributed during 22nd annual Coats 4 Kids

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A record 13,350 winter clothing items were distributed during Colvin Cleaners’ 22nd annual Coats 4 Kids campaign.

Clothes included coats, hats, gloves and scarves for local children who needed them.

This year’s new record beat last year’s distribution record of 5,350 coats.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to the generosity of Western New Yorkers who donated so many coats, hats, gloves and scarves this year, especially when our donations were so low at the start of this campaign because of the unusually warm fall,” Colvin Cleaners President and CEO Paul Billoni said. “We also saw an unprecedented need in winter coats from so many places in our community. It has been so gratifying to provide them with coats for our severe winter months.”

Since the start of the program, nearly 95,000 coats have been distributed through Coats 4 Kids.