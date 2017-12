ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Alden Primary School were taken to Town Line Lutheran Church on Thursday afternoon after the smell of natural gas was reported.

The students were moved to the church as a precautionary step in case there was any danger.

The school district wrote on Twitter that “everyone is safe.” National Fuel was called to the scene.

Any parents who wish to pick up their children can go to the church, which is at the corner of Town Line Rd. and Broadway.